UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Sanlux Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 520 million yuan ($77.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund project
* Says share trade to resume on Sept 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cYMFqk; bit.ly/2clBNOZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources