Sept 21 Sanlux Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 520 million yuan ($77.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cYMFqk; bit.ly/2clBNOZ

($1 = 6.6719 Chinese yuan renminbi)