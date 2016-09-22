Sept 22 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co., Ltd. 

* Says its wholly owned unit, a Shenzhen-based lottery investment firm, to invest 119 million yuan in total in five Shenzhen-based technology firms which are engaged in lottery business

* Says the unit to hold a 15 percent stake in four firms respectively and a 19 percent stake in one firm after the investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wgn9No

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)