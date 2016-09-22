Sept 22 Henan Xinye Textile Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as dividend for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Sep. 29 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 29

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gZPjLy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)