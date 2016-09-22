Sept 22 Kingnet Network Co., Ltd. :

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. filed lawsuit against the co's wholly owned network tech unit and Wemade Entertainment Co.,Ltd. with Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, claiming the two firms infringed Actoz Soft's copyright

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. is requesting the contract MIR 2 Mobile Game and Web Game License Agreement invalid, signed by the two defendants on June 28

* Says Actoz Soft Co.,Ltd. is also requesting a damage compensation of 1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7DVSmw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)