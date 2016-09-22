Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Sept 22 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group :
* Says it to buy 51 percent stake in a Shanghai-based cultural transmission sub-subsidiary from its Shanghai-based advertising communication subsidiary for 111.7 million yuan
* Says the target sub-subsidiary to become its subsidiary after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uVoJiM
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Jan 27 Barbara Hale, who won lasting television fame and an Emmy Award as the faithful secretary to the crusading criminal defense lawyer played by Raymond Burr in the long-running series "Perry Mason," has died, her son said on social media. She was 94.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.