Sept 22 Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.23 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on Sep. 27 for H1 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Sep. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uJ27Am

