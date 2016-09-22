Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co Ltd :
* Says its Jiangsu-based marine optical network system subsidiary to cooperate with School of Ocean and Earth Science, Tongji University, for establishment of ocean engineering technology research and development center
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rhk3Gm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)