UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Shanghai Shenhua Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says its Shanghai-based investment unit to set up a logistics trading jv in Dalian, with a Dalian-based company
* Says the jv with registered capital of 15 million yuan and the unit to hold 20 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zb3Tzx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources