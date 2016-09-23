Sept 23 Netac Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it filed lawsuit against a Guangdong-based investment company, Guangdong-based investment and management company and a Dongguan-based electronics technology company, for infringement of the co's invention patent

* Says the patent related to method and device of data processing system of flash electronic storage

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9a27SQ

