Sept 23 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue 2016 first tranche public corporate bonds worth up to 800 million yuan with a term of five years and coupon rate of 3.0 percent to 4.5 percent

* Says bonds will maturity on Sep. 27, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eDYgjn

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)