UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 23 Sailun Jinyu Group Co Ltd :
* Says it established a wholly owned subsidiary named SAILUN JINYU INTERNATIONAL HOLDING (HONG KONG) CO., LIMITED
* Says the new unit capitalized at HK$10,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AxUwW0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources