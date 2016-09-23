Sept 23 Aplix IP Holdings :

* Says its three Tokyo-based publishing wholly owned subsidiaries will set up a new company in Tokyo via joint share transfer on Oct. 3

* Says the new company will be engaged in management and strategic decision-making of the three publishing subsidiaries

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/URwmk0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)