Sept 23 Zoneco Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a mariculture breeding joint venture named as Qingdao MarineSeed Company, Ltd, in Qingdao, with a biotechnology firm and a fishery firm

* Says JV with registered capital of 75 million yuan and co will hold a 58 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m8T81N

