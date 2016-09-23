(Repeats to widen distribution)
Sept 23 Moody's Ratings:
Moody's releases analysis of Presidential candidates' policy
proposals
* Donald Trump's plan to convert Medicaid into a block grant
would negatively affect all states because shared funding would
be limited
* Hillary Clinton's proposal to lower Medicare eligibility
age would be credit positive for all states
* Hillary Clinton's proposal could increase number of
international students in stem programs
* Trump's proposal to repeal ACA would be credit negative
for not-for-profit hospitals over the short term
* Trump's proposal to disincentivize companies hiring H-1B
immigrant workers would likely adversely affect international
student enrollment at U.S. universities
* Hillary Clinton's intention of defending and further
expanding the affordable care act would be credit positive for
not-for-profit hospitals