Sept 26 Beijing Kunlun Tech :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 82.98 percent to 109.66 percent, or to be 480 million yuan to 550 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 262.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Yu4vP1

