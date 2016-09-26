Sept 26 Riso Kyoiku Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase up to 2,800,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 5.39 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 1,366,400,000 yen in total, on Sep. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aICD5r

