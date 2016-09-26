Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Miyazaki Bank Ltd :
* Says it to fully acquire its Japan-based unit that engaged in credit guarantee business via share exchange on Oct. 31
* Says one share of the unit can be exchanged to 57 shares of the company
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6FPGxU
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)