Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Beijing Unistrong Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it used 412.4 million yuan in cash and issued 18.9 million shares in exchange for five firms
* Says it raised 958.1 million yuan funds via private placement to an individual
* Says acquisition and fund raising plan disclosed on March 4
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ttZpiA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)