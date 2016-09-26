Sept 26 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 75 percent stake in online property platform operator for 2.4 billion yuan ($359.87 million)via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 760 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cEL0W0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)