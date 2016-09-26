Sept 26 Zhongxin Information Development Shanghai :

* Says its wholly owned IT subsidiary will use 10 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Shanghai with an individual and a Shanghai-based business consulting company

* Says the new companie with registered capital of 50 million yuan will be engaged in technology development of computer systems integration

* Says the subsidiary will hold 20 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TMZwSu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)