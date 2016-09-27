Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 27 Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
* Says it plans to use 119 million yuan to raise 28.3 percent stake in its Foshan-based semiconductor technology unit
* Says the unit to be wholly owned by the co after the investment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/SnNvVm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)