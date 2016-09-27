Sept 27 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Sep. 29 for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Sep. 30 and the dividend will be paid on Sep. 30

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ylfjKb

