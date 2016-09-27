Sept 27 Cofco Tunhe Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 300 percent to 350 percent

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 74,153,997.80 yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/35HWJb

