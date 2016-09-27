Sept 27 Photocreate Co Ltd :

* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. acquired 1.02 million shares of the co via ToB

* Says payment date on Sep. 30

* Says the unit of Culture Convenience Club Co.,Ltd. to hold 66.3 percent stake in the co, up from 0 percent, after the acquisition

* Says the chairman of the co to cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 15.1 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/L0kFL7

