Sept 27 DLE Inc :

* Says it plans to sell 260 shares in its wholly owned unit Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC), for 123 million yen, to the president of TGC

* Says co will hold a 74 percent stake in TGC after the transaction down from 100 percent stake

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KOzFC6

