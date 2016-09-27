Sept 27 Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics (CAAA), in research and development of aero-engine and aerospace power related business

* CAAA also plans to invest and acquire 40 percent stake in co's new wholly owned aero-engine manufacturing unit after establishment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JSZdb3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)