Sept 27 Guanfu Holdings Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oct. 12 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 12

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/VBjZJJ

