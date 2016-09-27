UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Shandong Delisi Food Co., Ltd. :
* Says it received an administrative order from Shandong Regulatory Bureau of China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sep. 26, regarding information disclosure and false financial report
* Says the co is ordered to pay 300,000 yuan as fine
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZsyGuH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources