UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 49.6 million yuan to set up commercial factoring JV, with partners
* Says JV with registered capital of 200 million yuan and co will hold a 24.8 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XMFlDS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources