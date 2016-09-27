Sept 27 Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest up to 800 million yuan ($119.98 million) to set up industry investment fund

* Says it plans to acquire an internet firm in Shenzhen for 390 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dz5W2i; bit.ly/2dodfe6

