UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 CS Loginet Inc :
* Says TECHTUIT CO.,LTD acquired 2.1 million shares of the co at 350 yen per share via ToB
* Says TECHTUIT CO.,LTD to raise stake in the co to 94.9 percent from 66.3 percent after the payment as of Oct. 3
* Says the shareholder Masamitsu Kanaoka to cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 15.4 percent
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/JEnm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources