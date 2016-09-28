Sept 28 CS Loginet Inc :

* Says TECHTUIT CO.,LTD acquired 2.1 million shares of the co at 350 yen per share via ToB

* Says TECHTUIT CO.,LTD to raise stake in the co to 94.9 percent from 66.3 percent after the payment as of Oct. 3

* Says the shareholder Masamitsu Kanaoka to cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 15.4 percent

