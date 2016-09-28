BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Astellas Pharma Inc :
* Says the co received a marketing approval of Kiklin Granules 86.2% for the indication of treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease in Japan
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/JExu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees