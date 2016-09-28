Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Red Planet Japan Inc :
* Says it completed acquisition of land that located in Sapporo, Japan, for hotel business
* Says previous acquisition plan disclosed on May 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HZHA2Z
* Vittrup will leave RTX by end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.