Sept 28 ULS Group Inc :

* Says the co and its unit UL Systems, Inc formed business and capital alliance with QUOINE on Sep. 28

* Says QUOINE is engaged in block chain finance business

* Says the unit and QUOINE to cooperate on operation as well as technology and human resources

* Says the co to buy shares of QUOINE for up to $1.1 million via private placement on Sep. 30

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ntbfxd

