BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets manufacture and marketing approval for Zentacort Capsules 3mg (Budesonide), as treatment for Crohn's disease
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gwE1Ln
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees