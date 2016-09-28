Sept 28 Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil, named as NAL do Brasil Indústria e Comércio de Componentes de Iluminação Ltda, in Nov., with registered capital of 56 million real

* New factory is expected to start production in May 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RZsB4G

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)