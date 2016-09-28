Sept 28 Lontrue Co Ltd :

* Says it to acquire 47 percent stake in its Yantai-based unit for 56.5 million yuan and to wholly own it after transaction

* Says the target unit is engaged in pre treating, packing, sale of pine seed kernel, walnuts, melon seeds, as well as the import and export business, etc

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C8tCOl

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)