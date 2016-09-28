Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it offered ToB for 4,623,947 shares (at least 1,695,200 shares) of Japan Third Party Co Ltd
* Says it plans to hold 90.92 percent stake in target company after transaction
* Says the ToB period from Sep. 29 to Nov. 11
* Says transaction price expected at 2,820,607,670 yen (610 yen per share)
* Says settlement to start on Nov. 18
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g0iM7R
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)