Sept 28 Yumeshin Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it offered ToB for 4,623,947 shares (at least 1,695,200 shares) of Japan Third Party Co Ltd

* Says it plans to hold 90.92 percent stake in target company after transaction

* Says the ToB period from Sep. 29 to Nov. 11

* Says transaction price expected at 2,820,607,670 yen (610 yen per share)

* Says settlement to start on Nov. 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/g0iM7R

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)