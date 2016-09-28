Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Yango Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 second tranche public corporate bonds worth 1.3 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YcXFkB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.
* FY net profit 58.2 million dinars versus 55.3 million dinars year ago