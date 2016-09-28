Sept 28 Yume Technology Co Ltd :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Japan Third Party Co Ltd on Sep. 28

* Says the company group and Japan Third Party will cooperate on human resources such as development engineers, development of new case in IT/ technology filed, education business, VR/AR, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1PoSj6

