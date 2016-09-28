Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Chinese All Digital Publishing Group :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a Zhejiang-based game company
* Says the two companies will cooperate on operator game business, game promotion business and VR business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o0dIk9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
* Vittrup will leave RTX by end of April 2017 Source text for Eikon:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Monday it has appointed Indonesia's former national police chief to oversee corporate governance and long-term plans for its biggest market.