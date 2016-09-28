BRIEF-Pfizer Ltd Dec-qtr profit up about 4 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees
Sept 28 Wizit Co Ltd :
* Says 1.65 billion won worth of its eighth convertible bonds have been converted into 1.5 million shares of the company at 1,065 won per share, as of Sept. 28
Source text: goo.gl/Nog0Od
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
* Government welcomes "vote of confidence" in UK (Adds comment from minister and Novo chief science officer)