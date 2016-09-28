Sept 28 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd :

* Says Keybridge Communications co Ltd enters agreement to transfer 28.7 million shares to Huang Shengxi and Wang Yanming, and to lower stake in co to 6.10 percent from 18.40 percent

* Says Huang Shengxi will hold 7.3 percent stake of shares in co after transaction up from 0 percent

* Wang Yanming will raise stake in co to 5 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lH487i

