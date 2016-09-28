Sept 28 Chengdu Tianxing Meter Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder, Chendu-based meter group firm, enters into agreement to transfer 19.84 percent stake of shares (30 million shares) in co to a Zhuhai buyout investment firm

* Says the controlling shareholder will lower stake in co to 39.02 percent from 58.86 percent

* Zhuhai buyout investment firm will raise stake in co to 19.84 percent from 0 percent

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)