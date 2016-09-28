UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Zhongbai Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* Says its department store unit (the unit) plans to sell 51 percent stake in a Wuhan frozen foods firm, in which the unit owns a 100 percent stake, for 32.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iCZJuS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources