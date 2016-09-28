Sept 28 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 600 million yuan ($89.93 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on September 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dk0QTg ; bit.ly/2cBWKdo

