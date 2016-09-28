Sept 28 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it scraps plan to acquire 100 percent stake in electronic technology firm via share issue

* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in electronic technology firm for about 306 million yuan ($45.86 million)by cash

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d9kcMA; bit.ly/2d3HkN6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)