UPDATE 2-Trust banks plan to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
Sept 28 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd
* Says it scraps plan to acquire 100 percent stake in electronic technology firm via share issue
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in electronic technology firm for about 306 million yuan ($45.86 million)by cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d9kcMA; bit.ly/2d3HkN6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Suits comes as Toshiba grapples with fresh writedown crisis
* Government welcomes "vote of confidence" in UK (Adds comment from minister and Novo chief science officer)
* Unit Pierrel Pharma reports FY 2016 Orabloc sales in the US up 30 pct year on year