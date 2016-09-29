Sept 29 Funai Electric Co Ltd :

* Says Tokyo District Court rejected the appeal filed by the co on Jan. 17, 2015, regarding a taxation decision on a Hong Kong-based subsidiary of the co

* Says the subsidiary received reassessment of income taxes worth about 1.9 billion yen, including tax penalty of about 900 million yen, on June 29, 2011

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dawXa5

