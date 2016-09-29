Sept 29 GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increased about 3,536 percent, or to be 42 million yuan

* The net profit of the same period in 2015 was 1.2 million yuan

Source text: goo.gl/Sox4Jh

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)