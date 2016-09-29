Sept 29 Kichiri & Co Ltd :

* Says it formed business alliance with Kanagawa-based soccer club firm on Sep. 29

* Says two parties to open restaurant in Kanagawa, named as MEAT COMPANY with Bellmare

* Says the restaurant to get the rights to hold the club's players' signing sessions and play the club's videos

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fHZY7l

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)